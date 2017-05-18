Muni, BART to open early for Sunday’s Bay to Breakers

Sunday marks the 106th Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco, which means a number of street closures throughout The City and a number of changes on Muni on the day of the race.

Officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency are encouraging race participants and spectators to take Muni to the race.

The SFMTA said it will run early morning N-Judah service starting at 6 a.m. Muni will operate inbound NX-Judah Express buses at all N-Judah transit stops west of 19th Avenue, and then straight to downtown at Sansome and Sutter streets. Normal N-Judah train service will serve all stops starting at 19th Avenue through Fourth and King streets.

Inbound service on the NX-Judah Express to downtown will continue until 2 p.m., according to the SFMTA.

The Muni Metro will also open early at 6 a.m.

Between 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., the 5R-Fulton heading to downtown will serve all the 5R stops. Post-race, Muni will run the 5X-Fulton Express.

The race will affect dozens of Muni lines: F, N, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 14R, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47, 49.

BART will open early at 6 a.m., and will run trains in 20-minute intervals.

Caltrain said they will run four special northbound trains early Sunday morning.

The San Francisco Bay Ferry will run a special morning service that will depart the Vallejo Ferry Terminal at 6 a.m., and arrive at the San Francisco Bay Ferry Building at 7 a.m.

There will be a number of street closures the night before and on the day of race.

Check out course and race information on the Bay to Breakers website.

